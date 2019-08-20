Sunday editions of The Valdosta Daily Times offered readers an extensive list of shows, exhibits, concerts and more for the upcoming arts seasons in Valdosta-Lowndes County.
The 2019-20 arts season kicked off earlier this month with new exhibits showing at the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts and Theatre Guild Valdosta performing the musical “Big River.”
And just like that river, the arts seasons keep rolling non-stop from here.
The list included plays, musicals, revues, art exhibits, concerts and more.
If you’ve already looked at the list, it’s hard to believe these are just some of the art events coming through the fall and into next summer.
Meanwhile, the list didn’t include city and county band programs, art exhibits in some other area galleries, and doesn’t even begin to mention the numerous local and regional musicians and bands that will play in area clubs.
Looking at the list, it’s hard to believe some folks still argue there’s nothing to do in Valdosta-Lowndes County.
The list proves the naysayers wrong. There’s more than enough to do.
Some of the shows cost money while others are free and open to the public.
If you haven’t looked at the arts list yet, go back and give it a read.
You may be surprised to discover more than one show, concert or exhibit you want to see in the weeks and months to come.
