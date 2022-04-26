Valdosta City Council member Sandra Tooley is right.
The best, and right, use of ARA funds is to help residents impacted by the pandemic and to provide immediate stimulus to the economy.
Tooley has argued for using more of the American Rescue Plan Act funds for small business development, neighborhood rehabilitation and funding for nonprofit agencies.
The laundry list of projects is impressive but some of it is speculative and a little obscure.
Valdosta's $16.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding is, in many ways, a boon for the city but looking at the massive amount of federal funding as a windfall to fund pie-in-the-sky projects is just bad thinking.
We like the fact that City Manager Mark Barber said the project list is not set in stone because some of the stones in the plan which city leaders laid out in their annual retreat may or may not ever provide any economic stimulus or direct help to those who need help the most.
The Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, a part of the American Rescue Plan, delivered $350 billion to state, local and tribal governments across the U.S.
The money was intended for exactly what the fund is called, viz. fiscal recovery.
That money should not be spent recklessly, foolishly or gambled away on some purely speculative project just because it sounds fun, exciting or cool.
We completely understand that City Council members already talked about all these things at their annual planning retreat but that does not mean they cannot revisit it.
We are pleased to see city leaders have allocated an appreciable amount of money to housing projects, neighborhood redevelopment and public transportation. That commitment of funds has not gone unnoticed. In fact, that is spending the money for its intended purposes, economic recovery and helping people who need help the most.
Still, $3.5 million is a lot of money to gamble on a speculative project — The Savannah Avenue Train Project — that may or may not ever create jobs, bring in tourism dollars or provide any economic stimulus whatsoever. It could be a black hole with no return on investment.
We are not not saying the project is a bad idea but we are saying using public monies, especially money intended to rescue the community from the economic devastation of the pandemic, is not being a good steward of those dollars.
There are other line items in this funding list that warrant scrutiny, even the nearly $1 million going to nonprofit agencies. That money should be earmarked for the purpose of providing actual assistance not merely paying for administrative costs or going to highly paid executives.
The city has set aside $1.3 million for itself, for facilities and technology, and it should be made clear these are needs and not wants. A quarter of a million has been set aside to fund project manager salaries and $1.3 million for land purchases and, once again, it just needs to be clear the money is being spent wisely.
Barber opened the door to reopening discussions about how ACA dollars are being spent. We strongly think City Council should walk through that door, sharpen pencils, do the math and make sure Recovery Act rescue funds actually do rescue those who need to be recused and help recover what has actually been lost during this pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.