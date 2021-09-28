Execution isn’t the only way an inmate can die in a Georgia prison.
Some inmates commit suicide for reasons often only they know.
Some inmates are killed by other inmates in prison.
Some inmates die from old age or because of health reasons.
Some of the inmates who die are serving life sentences but many are serving lesser sentences for a variety of violent and non-violent crimes.
Consider Joshua Lester.
Lester, 34, was serving time for a parole violation following an obstruction of an officer charge. He was serving his sentence at Central State Prison in Macon.
In July, another inmate stabbed Lester to death with a homemade knife.
Last week, his mother, Nancy Masters, testified she learned of her son’s death from a phone call from prison staff.
During the Georgia House Committee on Crisis in Prisons hearing Sept. 23, she said she only learned how her son died at a later date. She also learned that her son’s killer was a gang member imprisoned on a murder conviction.
She said murderers and violent offenders should be segregated from other inmates.
The families of several inmates who have died in Georgia prisons testified, claiming the prison system failed to protect their relatives, failed to share details of what happened to their loved ones or failed to report violent prison deaths to the public.
Anywhere people gather, there will be deaths. Even a conclave of saints will experience deaths ... and given enough time and enough people, even violent deaths.
Homicide is as old as the first siblings, the biblical Cain and Abel.
Violent deaths happen. It’s part of the reason why societies have prisons.
So, in a gathering place of violent offenders, violent events shouldn’t be surprising.
But violence should not become the status quo in prisons either.
When violence does occur, the Georgia Department of Corrections has long failed to be fully transparent about the results of investigations.
Family members should know what happened to their loved ones who have died in prison. Too often, prison staffs treat the families of inmates as criminals. Having a family member incarcerated for a crime is not a crime.
A family deserves answers when a loved one dies in prison.
So does the public.
Perhaps, the federal Department of Justice probe into Georgia prisons will not only shed light into Georgia prisons but will lead to less violence and death behind bars.
