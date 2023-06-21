We think accountability court is a good idea.
Not everyone who messes up or breaks a law is a hardened criminal.
Not everyone needs to go to jail.
However, putting low-level offenders in jail or prison can easily result in that person becoming a hardened, lifelong criminal.
Recidivism is ubiquitous.
That’s one of the reasons accountability courts and alternative sentencing just makes sense.
That’s why we were pleased to report that the county is matching a $19,509 grant to keep up the funding stream for accountability courts.
The Lowndes County DUI Court has received a grant award totaling $143,063 as part of the local accountability program. The Accountability Courts State of Georgia grant program, administered by the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council exists, quite frankly, because the program works.
The county’s modest 12% match seems like a very small price to pay in order to help keep people out of jail while hopefully rehabilitating.
The grant monies, of course, only covers a portion of the surveillance officer’s contract salary, as well as a portion of the treatment costs, transportation expenses and drug testing supplies incurred annually and does not include funding for Reconnect, the random call-in service for drug screens.
Still, the program even with other costs factored in, helps keep low-level offenders out of our jails and prison system and helps them retain their jobs, enabling them to be productive members of the community.
We know not everyone agrees.
We understand that some people are adamant that, in their words, “don’t do the crime, if you can’t do the time.”
However, not all crimes are equal.
Offenders who are offered and accept alternative sentencing do not get off scot-free.
They must comply with the conditions of rehabilitation and fulfill their financial responsibilities as well.
The big difference is that they can do those things while trying to get on with their lives and make amends without being thrown into a system that tends to do little more than turn first-time offenders into repeat offenders, and low-level criminals into hardened criminals.
We support alternative sentencing and accountability courts and encourage the county to continue to fund programs that work and just make sense.
