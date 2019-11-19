Anyone who is registered to vote in city elections can vote in the runoff.
Even if you did not vote in the city’s general municipal election, you can still vote in the runoff.
Early voting started Monday morning for two races, the Valdosta mayoral race and one city council seat.
So, through Friday, Nov. 22, anyone can vote at the elections office from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Then, next week, Monday, Nov. 25, through Wednesday, Nov. 27, early voting continues for three more days, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Scott James Matheson and J.D. Rice are in a runoff to be Valdosta’s next mayor and in the Valdosta City Council at-large seat, incumbent Councilman Ben Norton faces Adrian Rivers.
According to Deb Cox in the elections office, the state does not mandate a specific start date for early voting in runoff elections and the local office scrambled to have everything in place for the early voting period to begin Monday.
So, who will be Valdosta’s next mayor and who will fill the remaining seat on City Council?
That is up to you.
The turnout for the city election was, once again, terrible, with less than 14 percent of registered voters bothering to go to the polls, even in a five-person race.
What will the percentage of turnout be for this runoff?
Likely, it will be much worse and that is bad news for the City of Valdosta.
A very small segment of our city’s population should not be deciding the future of the city without your input.
Former candidate David Sumner had said he thinks this election might be one of the most important in the history of Valdosta.
Given the many challenges associated with Valdosta’s lagging economy and struggling downtown district, we think he may be right about that.
Rice and Matheson have each spoken about their vision and talked about their plans.
The talking is pretty much done.
Now, it is time for the voting
Will you vote?
The official runoff election day will be Dec. 3.
Early voting is now.
Vote early.
Vote on Election Day.
It doesn’t really matter which, but vote — one way or the other.
