Here’s another round of applause for individuals and organizations doing great things in the community.
Wiregrass Georgia Technical College and Ace Electric, Inc. partnered a year ago to create the commercial industrial electrical construction program and the program continues to expand and grow. There are 12 Wiregrass students in the apprenticeship program, college officials said. The two newest students to become apprentices are Fred Rowe and Amanda Staten. Both students are employees at Ace Electric and enrolled with Wiregrass’ custom training program. Last summer, the college dedicated a classroom in honor of the support that Ace Electric has provided the students and faculty through the program, college officials said. The apprenticeship program through Wiregrass is a method of training individuals in a trade using a combination of on-the-job skills development and classroom/lab-related instruction.
Local organizations banded together to bring awareness to human trafficking. The first human trafficking forum was held this week at Mathis City Auditorium. The sponsor was the Valdosta-Lowndes Metropolitan Chapter of the National Council for Negro Women in partnership with sororities Sigma Gamma Rho, Delta Sigma Theta, Alpha Kappa Alpha and Zeta Phi Beta. The Valdosta State University affiliate of NCNW also sponsored the event. “With the sororities and NCNW, we all have that common goal of spreading awareness that’s going to make our communities better and more aware of things that are hurting our communities,” said Sharah Denton, NCNW state president and section founder. She deems the Southern states as a region with increasing human trafficking concerns.
Seventeen members and one grandson from Elks Lodge No. 728 of Valdosta joined five members from Hungry at Home to pack approximately 1,500 bags of food for local children. Food for the bags was collected through donations from Elks members and purchased through a sizeable monetary donation from the Elks National Foundation 2019-20 Gratitude Grant, local members said. Hungry at Home helps bridge the nutritional needs of children in school systems encompassing six counties and serves approximately 600 children every weekend. Anyone interested in supporting Hungry at Home, monetary donations can be mailed to: Hungry at Home, P.O. Box 694, Lake Park, Ga. 31636. If interested in helping pack bags or want any additional information, contact Teresa Parkerson, (229) 292-7231.
A country music fan, Michael Rayburn stepped out of his comfort zone Saturday as he and others sat in on a rehearsal for the Valdosta Symphony Orchestra. Rayburn is a client of Lowndes Advocacy Resource Center – an agency that brought about 60 clients to the VSO practice in Whitehead Auditorium at Valdosta State University. The Valdosta Symphony Guild sponsored LARC attending the rehearsal. Rayburn liked being with his friends and agreed seeing the orchestra assisted him getting out into the community a bit more. Steve Jaramillo, LARC assistant executive director, said community inclusion was the purpose of the visit. “This is an opportunity to see something that a lot of them don’t normally get to see,” he said. “ … We deal a lot with physical and mental disabilities, and what we try to do is take them from where they are and, every year, give them another skill that they can use in life.”
