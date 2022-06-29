Accountability Court makes sense.
We support funding for the alternative sentencing program.
The Lowndes County Accountability Court has been a success story and has changed lives, giving nonviolent offenders a second chance.
The Lowndes County Accountability Court is a team effort with the superior court judge, district attorney, public defender, a probation officer, the coordinator for the court, treatment providers, law enforcement representatives and the program evaluator all working together to help lower-level offenders avoid jail time, recover from addiction and achieve successful outcomes.
Of course, all that costs money.
But we think it is money well spent and the program is well worth the investment.
In fact, looking through the Accountability Court budget, it looks like it runs efficiently with most of the funding coming in the form of matching grants.
When you look at the good which is accomplished and consider the costs of incarceration, the program is quite a bargain.
Reform, recovery and rehabilitation makes far more sense and is a much better use of resources than incarceration for nonviolent crime.
Sadly, people who go to jail when released often end up going right back to jail.
Accountability Court is a clear and sensible approach to addressing the problem of recidivism.
The Lowndes County Commission approved two Fiscal Year 2023 grant cash matches totaling $38,087 for the Lowndes County Accountability Court and the Lowndes County Juvenile Accountability Court — money well spent.
Program coordinator Jennifer Fabbri was thoughtful in her approach to county leaders explaining that she was asking for funding similar to last year and we all know the cost of just about everything is skyrocketing.
Fabbri said since 2016, 51 participants have graduated from the program and there are 28 currently enrolled.
Those numbers represent people who are staying out of jail, who have a real shot at getting clean and sober and who have a real second chance to get it right.
We support the program and think the modest grant match is an example of good government spending.
