The people have spoken.
You have spoken.
The results of the election are the results.
Even though the results are not final until the election is certified, once that happens we should all trust the process, trust local poll workers and election officials and trust the results.
For weeks we have been writing about voter turnout, encouraging all legally registered voters to get to the polls and so many of you showed up and participated in democracy. That is something we should all feel good about, regardless of whether our chosen candidate or party came out on top.
In every election, someone wins and someone loses.
We cannot only accept the results when our side wins.
Candidates who did not come out on top should always graciously concede.
The peaceful transfer of power does not only apply to the presidency. Our form of government depends on a peaceful transition at all levels of government and for all seats, whether local, state or federal.
Of course, the way we demonize people who do not agree with our views on politics and government during election season makes it extremely difficult for any of us to be gracious in defeat.
Tamping down the rhetoric, the name calling and the vitriol during an election would go a long way toward accepting the outcomes of elections.
Crying foul, allegations of cheating and claiming an election was stolen is something worse than poor political sportsmanship, it is an affront to democracy, regardless of which party does it.
It is certainly OK not to like the outcome of an election but that is not the same thing as refusing to accept it.
When a candidate, or a party, loses an election it is time for reflection, and perhaps time to rethink strategy, messaging and even positions on issues.
Instead of asking if the other side won by hook and crook, instead ask: Why did we lose? Why did our message not resonate? Why was our campaign not as effective as it could have been? Are we out of step with the electorate? Are we placing emphasis on the wrong issues?
These are the kinds of questions that help improve our strategies, refine our ideologies and enhance a party’s or a candidate’s chances at the polls.
The election itself is over. There is still a bit of counting to be done. Once the dust has settled, runoffs are completed and all results are certified, it is time to move on.
Congratulations to all the winners — from both parties — and thank you to everyone who voted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.