500,000.
A half-million Americans dead from COVID-19-related causes.
The nation hits that grim milestone this week.
A horrendous reminder that we're not finished with the coronavirus pandemic as it nears a year anniversary.
And tragically, a marker that indicates, the pandemic is not done with us.
While the number of reported cases have decreased – though some experts argue the decrease is because the emphasis has moved from virus testing to vaccinations, Lowndes County and South Georgia Medical Center has regularly counted additional deaths almost daily in recent weeks.
Meanwhile, vaccine manufacture and distribution are taking longer than expected. Health officials say it will still be months before the vaccine is available for everyone.
So, we must still take the precautions that have exhausted most of us but have saved so many of us, while so many have passed away, while too many people ignore and scoff at the precautions, the virus and the deadly toll it's taken locally and nationwide.
Please continue wearing masks.
Please continue avoiding large crowds.
Please continue keeping at least six-feet socially distant.
Please regularly wash hands with soap and hot water.
Please get the vaccine when it becomes available and accessible to you.
We can beat this virus with more patience, more precautions.
But too many of us were unable to beat it. Too many of our family, friends, neighbors and fellow Americans could not beat it.
Too many of us are gone because of COVID-19.
We will say goodbye to more people before the pandemic is declared at an end.
Let us persevere and do our best to keep those future numbers as low as possible.
A half million Americans already.
500,000.
And counting.
