If you've been on the fence about seeing a Peach State Summer Theatre show ... it's time to go.
PSST! is already down to the last week and a half of shows. The 2022 PSST! season ends July 23.
PSST! opened the 2022 season with Rodgers & Hammerstein's "Cinderella," followed two weeks later with the opening of "Ain't Misbehavin'" and the opening of "Sister Act" the following week.
The season was partially truncated when illness stopped the shows for a week but Peach State has been back up and running since July 6. All three shows still have performances scheduled to run in rotating repertory through July 23.
All three shows are dynamic, fun and inspiring. They feature a mix of talent from across the nation and right here from South Georgia. The music is toe-tapping and the performances have had audiences jumping to their feet with standing ovations.
The 2022 season is the first full slate of three musicals since 2019. Peach State had to cancel its 2020 season due to the pandemic. COVID-19 curtailed the 2021 season to only one musical.
But this year, PSST! returned to the tradition that started locally in 2005 and even earlier with shows performed on Jekyll Island – the production of professional theatre for area audiences.
Peach State is a professional repertory company that hires working actors and technical staff during auditions throughout the Southeast and in the North while giving professional experience to many VSU Theatre & Dance students.
The 2022 season builds upon past successes which have included the General Assembly designating Peach State as the official musical theatre of the State of Georgia. And while audiences enjoy the shows of this season, Peach State is already preparing for the 2023 season.
Hank Rion, the new PSST! artistic director, and Duke Guthrie, long-time managing director, deserve praise for bringing PSST! back with grace and aplomb, dealing with the traditional challenges of live theatre as well as negotiating new obstacles in the age of the pandemic.
Their work pays off. The 2022 season is a triumph.
For more on Peach State Summer Theatre, visit the website www.valdosta.edu/psst.
