It is time to fill the empty stocking.
The Empty Stocking Fund has brought joy to generations of South Georgia children.
Yes, area children.
The Empty Stocking Fund provides toys to South Georgia children who may otherwise not receive a toy come Christmas morning or the Christmas season.
Children right down the road or right across town or on the next block over.
The Empty Stocking Fund gives Santa a helping hand while each donor gives a helping hand to a child who lives here in the area.
Think of your Christmases past, think of your favorite toy or gift, think of all of the gifts and wonder and anticipation that came with the Christmases of your childhood.
Now, Grinch your memories.
Imagine your childhood Christmases without those toys and gifts that added to the wonder of the season, that brought some extra magic to being a child.
Without the Empty Stocking Fund that is what many local children face.
They face an empty stocking come Christmas morning.
They face no presents under the tree.
In the Bible, the Magi traveled many miles to see the Christ child. They came bearing gifts. Gifts for a child. Maybe that’s why these three kings are called wise men.
Perhaps there is wisdom in giving gifts to children.
Perhaps charity and compassion are attributes of wisdom.
Perhaps helping the children of one’s community is an attribute of the wise and the caring.
Please give to the Empty Stocking Fund.
To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to: Empty Stocking Fund, c/o Margie Blanton, Guardian Bank, P.O. Box 3400, Valdosta, Ga. 31604.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.