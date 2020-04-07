We encourage our readers to go beyond the letter of the law.
The state's shelter-in-place order goes a long way toward social distancing — it just does not go far enough.
Just because you can go out and do certain things does not mean that you should.
The allowance for outdoor exercise — walking, biking, running — seems to make perfect sense and actually can promote good health, but it also requires a lot of responsibility to make sure you are not getting too close to others who might be doing the same thing.
Being able to go to the grocery store or pharmacy can be necessary.
However, it can also be very unnecessary.
Don't go out just because you can, legally.
Doing so defeats the whole purpose of shelter-in-place.
Something has to break the unprecedented growth curve of this coronavirus.
The only way to effectively keep it from continuing to spread at the rate it has, is for people to stay away from each other.
Remember, this is not just about you not getting the virus or getting sick from the virus.
It is about our most vulnerable, and it is about society at-large.
To not distance is not responsible.
To not stay at home is careless and callous.
No one is too important to be exempt from catching the virus or from spreading it to others.
The state's stay-at-home mandate is full of holes, exceptions that allow people to go to work, to go out to get coffee, to play a round of golf on a public golf course or even go to the beach.
But that does not mean we should be doing those things, not at all.
Clearly, there are some kinds of work that simply cannot be done remotely but those are the exception and not the rule.
There are also some kinds of work that are truly essential but we should not stretch the definitions of what it means to be essential.
There may even be some things that we can do to not put ourselves at risk but it could be that, by doing those things, we are sending a horrible message or setting a bad example.
Now is a time when we should all look at others over self and very selflessly go beyond the mere letter of the law — the shelter-in-place order — and do all we can to slow this thing down.
The quicker and the more complete our distancing is from one another right now, hopefully the quicker we can put an end to this pandemic, get back to work, back to a robust economy, back to normalcy and save lives along the way.
Stay home.
Just stay home.
