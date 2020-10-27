During the early voting period, we often write leads and headlines using words such as “slow start,” “poor showing” and “barely above double digits.”
We will not use those terms for this early voting session.
Early voting in Lowndes County has been robust.
At the end of the first two weeks of early voting, about 27,000 registered Lowndes County voters have cast ballots in person or by mail.
That breaks down to roughly 20,000 in-person voters and more than 6,800 by mail, according to early voting numbers released Sunday night by the Lowndes County Board of Elections.
And voters still have another week of early voting to go before the Nov. 3 election day.
By voting, residents are not just picking candidates. They are opting to be a part of something larger.
They are activating their destiny as citizens.
They are doing something for the common good of their community, state and nation.
They are participating in something greater than themselves.
Whether with an absentee ballot dropped in the mail, or standing in line in person, they are part of the great American experiment.
They are voting.
Voting sets the course for the future.
Voting chooses leaders and representatives on the local, state and national levels.
Voting makes a difference in lives.
So, if you haven’t already voted, what are you waiting for?
We urge voters to take part smartly by being informed and adhering to Centers for Disease Control protocols. Wear a mask. Keep safe distances. Wash hands. Or fill out the absentee ballot and turn it in.
Voting and staying safe are the hallmarks of good citizenship in this pandemic election season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.