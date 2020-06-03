CHILDRESS: Law-enforcement practices must change

Yet again, the law-enforcement profession is under intense scrutiny because of a few incidents by American law enforcement.
The first was the death of Mr. Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Ga., and the second is the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minn. But who do we really blame? That answer is clearly the Glynn County Police Department and Minneapolis Police Department and I specifically blame the leaders of those agencies for not completely addressing these incidents before, during and after they occurred.
Let’s address each one specifically.
In Georgia, it is now clear law enforcement had access to the video of Mr. Arbery being assaulted as he jogged (of if you wish) ran down the roadway. A reasonable person knows or should know it’s not against the law to jog or run down the road, and if it is, I am guilty as charged.
Let’s also assume that Mr. Arbery had in fact committed some type of crime. Law enforcement constantly across the country advise people to call 911 and not to take matters in your own hands.
In both cases, that never happened. As for Glynn County Police who are a Georgia law-enforcement agency, they have the ability to apply for and obtain an arrest warrant without discussing the matter or receiving the approval of their district attorney’s office, assuming probable cause has been established.
Most if not all of the judges I know in Georgia would have had no issues issuing an arrest warrant for these offenders which would have addressed any questions or concerns of some type of cover up.
One must understand that legal definition of probable cause which is the national requirement to file a charge against a person in the United States. Probable cause in simple terms is “more likely than not a person committed a crime?” I think most if not all Americans would agree that Mr. Arbery was in fact assaulted and therefore, an arrest should have been made immediately.
In Minnesota, I believe the Minneapolis Police Department does deserve some credit which they are not receiving. They took swift action in investigating and terminating the four law enforcement officers. The clear mistake they made is failing to arrest their own officers which goes against traditional law enforcement thinking.
However, in professional law enforcement today and in response to lightning-fast information through the internet and social media sites, that old process simply does not work and here is why.
One, the traditional thinking is to turn these cases over to state or federal law enforcement agencies to avoid appearances of biases and that does make sense. But state and federal law enforcement generally do not move as fast as local law enforcement and therefore, such investigations and charges could take months.
Second, state and law enforcement agencies are simply not subjected to the same criticism as local law enforcement agencies because of their size and role. This means they can take as long as they want but in the meantime, these same local law enforcement agencies are dealing with protests and riots.
Third, local law enforcement charging their own personnel I feel sends a message that we do police our own, and while I was a chief of police, that was exactly the process I took many times (often against the wishes of my own command staff) and there was never any community complaints or outcry. In fact, we received the opposite and were commended for the actions we took.
But there are deeper problems with American law enforcement and I specifically blame chiefs and sheriffs. Usually when the dust clears after such incidents, what you end up determining is that these law enforcement agencies never really engaged their communities in what I refer to as “true community policing.”
To be specific, community policing programs should focus on four different groups and here is why:
1. Juveniles: having programs to ensure juveniles don’t commit crimes and to increase interaction with law enforcement. These programs should include DARE, gang prevention, youth/police summer camps, youth citizen police academies and juvenile diversion programs where they are diverted versus developing a criminal record.
2. Adults (the general community): having programs to include community/police interactions should include self-defense classes hosted by law enforcement, Citizen’s Police Academy, neighborhood watches, police advisory boards where use of force data is discussed, and routine meetings with civil right organizations like the NAACP, the SCLC and ACLU, again where use of force data is discussed.
3. Offenders: having programs where law enforcement work with organizations to help offenders find jobs. Since one of the major missions of law enforcement is crime prevention and national data has proven once an offender coming out of jail or prison gets a job, you see high reductions in recidivism. Further developing such a relationship increases criminal intelligence for these agencies which helps solve and prevent more crimes because of the trust established.
4. The Media: the most overlooked of all community policing programs because in the past, law enforcement has had significant distrust with the news media and vice-versa. This distrust seems to be making a resurgence and again, I blame law enforcement executives. Having programs like automatic, digital press pads sent to the media, designated and trained public information officers with good writing and speaking skills and being accessible to the media, and using the media as a vehicle to transmit all of the good things and accomplishments the agency has made. This focus changes the perception and it does clearly work; I’ve seen it and done it.
This multi-faceted approach ensures the law enforcement agency is marketing the thousands of good things they do each year so when bad things happen and they will, the community has more trust. This is illustrated by a comment an instructor told me at the FBI Academy: “American law enforcement is terrible at marketing their brand. They wait for bad things to happen and by that time, it’s too late.”
It’s time law enforcement change because the real truth is we are not abusing people like it is being portrayed. Data from the U.S. Department of Justice and FBI Uniform Crime Report show our national use of force data is very low. I have found in inspecting nearly 300 law enforcement agencies that use of force percentages is usually less than 2% and in many cases, even lower.
But if the only ones talking are those who don’t know the facts that’s the impression people will have. It’s like the old adage: “Perception becomes reality.”
Brian K. Childress of Valdosta is the retired chief of police of the Valdosta Police Department and works with the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies.
