We offer this gentle reminder so your alarm clock does not wake you well past the time you intended to get up.
Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday morning at 2 a.m. That means, it is time to set your clocks back one hour.
As you set your clocks — be they on the wall, the bedside, on your stove or elsewhere — to the correct time, it is also a good time to change the batteries in your smoke detectors, and your carbon monoxide detectors, if you have any.
The U.S. Fire Administration also advises that if you have a smoke detector manufactured before November 1, 2009, it is time to have that replaced.
So far this year, there have been 1,616 deaths from home fires in the U.S., according to the USFA. That number is down 16 percent from the period covering January 1-October 26, 2018.
The National Fire Protection Association recommends installing smoke alarms in every bedroom. A larger home needs more smoke alarms, and they should be installed on every floor or level of the house. Smoke alarms also should be placed on the ceiling or high on the wall.
The NFPA also reports that nearly three of five deaths attributed to house fires occurred in homes that did not have a smoke alarm.
So as you set your clocks back this weekend, take a few minutes to check your smoke alarms, too.
