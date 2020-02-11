Saturday’s second annual Black History Parade and celebration paid rightful honor to some of our community’s best throughout the ages.
First, parade grand marshal Jack Hadley’s work on creating Black History museum has been extensive and noteworthy. It now draws in hundreds and hundreds of school kids each year to educate them on the influence, impact and importance African Americans have had on Thomas County, Thomasville and the state, nation and world as a whole.
Mr. Hadley also has been spearheading the vital efforts to save the old Imperial Hotel, once a stop for African Americans traveling the “Chitlin’ Circuit.” It also was listed in the “Green Book,” made famous through a movie of the same name, that listed stops amenable to African Americans.
The parade also paid honor to the first African American county commissioner, the first female African American city council member and the first African American police chief. There are many others who were firsts who are no longer among us. We should not overlook nor forget what they accomplished nor what it took for those achievements to occur.
We hope those who came out for the parade and the celebration enjoyed it and also got something out of it and we look forward already to next year’s event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.