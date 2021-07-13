Bravo!
The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts has earned a standing ovation.
Music in the Art Park Friday evening in downtown Valdosta was a smash hit.
Sementha Mathews, the executive director at the Turner Center, threw a patriotic-themed classic rock party and the partygoers sang, danced, ate, socialized and had a good time.
It was a family-friendly event.
It was pet-friendly as well.
And it was free.
What more could you ask for?
Turner Center has emerged as the real centerpiece of downtown Valdosta with its premier arts museum, classrooms, event hosting and now the cutest little downtown park, which is a perfect venue for events such as Music in the Art Park.
The Art Park itself is a hit and real boon for our town.
If you have not yet visited the park adjacent to the arts center annex, you must.
With great positive, artistic messaging along the fencing, a nice outdoor stage, quaint sitting areas, sculptures and nice green spaces, the pet-friendly park makes it the perfect spot for an outdoor concert or an afternoon picnic.
In broader context, the Turner Center may very well be on its way to giving downtown Valdosta the uniqueness and identity it has long struggled to find. The city, its businesses and other nonprofits should look to build synergies with Turner to cement Valdosta as the cultural center of South Georgia.
From the annual Spring Into Art Gala, to its premier art galleries, to the Presenter Series and all else that the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts brings to our town, few communities the size of Valdosta can boast anything close.
We encourage the community to support Turner Center, and we encourage the Center to be mindful that our community is very diverse and the arts cannot be defined by any one part of the community. As clearly demonstrated by the wall of inspiration on the fencing at the Art Park, we must always celebrate and embrace that diversity and reflect it in the art, the concerts and events which should appeal to and serve all of Valdosta.
One more curtain call for Mathews, the staff and the supporters of the Turner Center: Bravo! Bravo!
