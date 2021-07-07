Lowndes County and South Georgia are under a tropical storm watch this week, according to the National Weather Service.
Residents can expect to experience the effects of Elsa Wednesday morning and possibly throughout the day.
Our area could experience tropical storm force winds of 35-45 miles per hour and heavy rainfall of three to five inches, forecasters predict. Flash flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas is possible.
Lowndes County emergency officials urge residents to be aware of conditions and plan accordingly.
Depending on the timing and severity of rain, motorists may encounter water standing on roads, streets or bridges, as storm water systems across the community manage runoff, county officials said.
As little as six inches of water can stall a vehicle or cause the driver to lose control.
Do not attempt to drive through standing water or flash flood conditions.
Tropical storm force winds are capable of producing damage from downed trees and flying debris.
County officials urged residents to prepare by securing loose items that could be tossed around and do damage during a storm such as outdoor furniture, trampolines, pet kennels, loose tree limbs, etc.
Residents can also sign up for a variety of weather alert options.
The county offers CodeRed. People can sign up for the county’s free emergency notification system by visiting www.lowndescounty.com and clicking on the CodeRed icon.
Lowndes County emergency management uses CodeRed to release specific information to residents during emergencies to include weather events. Further, users have the option of receiving weather warnings directly from the National Weather Service as soon as they are issued.
The Valdosta Daily Times also offers free weather alerts.
You can get the severe weather alerts on your cell phone or mobile device, and you do not have to be a subscriber to The Valdosta Daily Times to receive weather alerts and breaking news.
With The Valdosta Daily Times text-alert app, you can also be among the first to know when a violent crime takes place in the community and police are looking for a suspect or when there is a major accident on the interstate and traffic comes to halt.
To start receiving text alerts from The Valdosta Daily Times:
(1) select “Subscribe” in the navigation bar on the website valdostadailytimes.com then select “Text Alert”;
(2) select the Text Alerts button also located on the valdostadailytimes.com homepage; or
(3) paste the line: http://bit.ly/1j03sZ3 in your browser.
We encourage residents to be ready for Elsa and prepare for the entirety of the 2021 hurricane season which runs through Nov. 1.
