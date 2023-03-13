This past weekend was Valdosta, Lowndes County and South Georgia at its very best.
The Anettee Howell Turner Center for the Arts got thinks kicked off with Music in the Art Park.
The annual Valdosta-Lowndes County Azalea Festival provides a real boost to our economy, supports local vendors and, of course, happens to be lots of fun.
The Valdosta-Lowndes County Azalea Festival returns Saturday and Sunday, March 12, 13.
The festival celebrates the spring bloom that has given Valdosta the nickname of the Azalea City while sharing many of the assets that make the city and Lowndes County a good place to live.
Featuring local entertainment, vendors and numerous activities for participants of all ages, the Azalea Festival has become an expected March treat for the area for the past two decades.
Yes, hard to believe, but it’s true: This will be the 23rd Annual Azalea Festival.
In 2000, organizers had an idea of celebrating the community through the blooms of Valdosta’s many azaleas.
Why not create a festival that celebrates Valdosta-Lowndes County’s community spirit while honoring the region’s abundance of azalea blooms each March?
In March 2001, the first Azalea Festival was a one-day affair in Drexel Park.
It has grown and adapted each year since.
Through the years, thousands of people have made the Azalea Festival possible and shaped what it has become.
The participation of thousands of area residents and visitors have made it an annual success.
The festival is named for the region’s azaleas, a plant that blooms for a brief and beautiful period around this time of year.
But more than the blooms, the Azalea Festival celebrates the people and things that make Valdosta-Lowndes County a beautiful place to live throughout the year.
The festival offers a taste of what makes our region great.
And, while the festival celebrates the best of South Georgia, its boost to the economy is undeniable as visitors from throughout Georgia and north Florida come to our community, enjoy the festival, patronize vendors perhaps eat in local restaurants and shop in our stores, helping to provide that economic stimulus.
We commend the festival committee for the planning, staging and execution of the festival each year.
We encourage residents to attend as well, support vendors with your dollars and welcome all our out of town visitors with our patented Valdosta-Lowndes hospitality and charm.
