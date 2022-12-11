Turnout for the U.S. Senate runoff in Lowndes County wasn’t horrible — but it wasn’t great either.
While 46.14% is far more than we ever see here in local elections and maybe more than we would expect in a runoff election, it was below the turnout for the general election and below the state average.
Statewide, turnout surpassed 50% — at 50.49% — still not great but better than we did here.
In Georgia, there are 7,008,263 registered voters. In this runoff 3,538,273 cast ballots.
In Lowndes County, there are 68,364 registered voters and 31,540 cast ballots.
Every vote counts and every vote is appreciated.
We also highly commend get-out-the-vote campaigns that were largely successful, resulting in a turnout that was higher than it otherwise would have been. Still, too many voters sat this one out.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger touted the record turnout across the state. It should be noted that it was not an all-time voter turnout record but it did outpace all midterm runoff elections.
Looking at both the general and the runoff, Raffensperger made the following observations about milestones during this cycle:
— All-time turnout records for a mid-term election, with more votes cast than any other midterm.
— Record breaking midterm early voting turnout.
— Record breaking absentee by mail votes cast in a midterm.
— More Election Day votes cast in the 2022 runoff than on Election Day in the 2022 General Election, than on Election Day in the January 2021 runoff, or on the General Election Day in 2020.
— Three days of single-day all-time voting records during early voting.
Regardless of outcome, higher voter turnout serves democracy.
Of course, we thank and commend everyone who voted.
We also highly commend the Lowndes Elections Office, staff, administration and poll workers who ran a smooth election here.
For every registered voter who did not vote, and who may not like the outcomes either statewide or locally, it is time for a little reflection. Why are you registered but do not vote? Could your vote have made a difference?
For everyone who is otherwise legally eligible but is not registered, why are you not registered to vote? The process is easy and assistance is available. Now would be a great time to either visit the elections office or go online and prepare yourself for the next election.
When it comes to voter turnout, we did OK in Lowndes County. We could do much better.
