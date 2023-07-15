The South Georgia Regional Library brings its 2023 summer reading program to a close this weekend.
What seems most surprising is how fast the summer has passed. Seems the library just started its summer reading program June 3 and now, July 15, it’s time to turn the page.
The program concludes and most schools start classes in a few weeks.
Youngsters who participated in the summer reading program may be better prepared for the start of classes.
While summer should be a time for youngsters to have fun, sun and many other activities, they need to remain involved in reading and other endeavors to keep their academic skills honed.
For many years, the South Georgia Regional Library system has offered a fun way to keep the brain active throughout summer.
The program provided incentives for reading as well as fun events throughout the summer recess.
The library has made reading fun year-round for generations of South Georgia youngsters.
Reading is the way to keep the brain stimulated and active throughout the summer weeks.
Some schools stipulate reading assignments for the summer but, mostly, during the summer break, youngsters have the freedom to read whatever they want.
That freedom coupled with opportunity can lead to youngsters developing a love for reading.
They can discover that reading can be both informative and fun.
Reading can take them on adventures and these adventures in reading can develop the cognitive skills to help a youngster better understand all school subjects and better cope with life.
Summer should be a time to recharge their batteries but programs such as Summer Reading at the library allow youngsters to have some fun and remain prepared for coming classwork.
