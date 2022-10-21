We sometimes forget just how extraordinary it is.
Most towns of Valdosta’s size do not have a symphony orchestra but our town does.
For more than three decades, the Valdosta Symphony Orchestra has been bringing the music and worlds of Bach, Beethoven, Berlioz, Brahms, and numerous other composers to the ears and worlds of South Georgia listeners.
This weekend, the orchestra presents “Majesty,” performing two works by composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and featuring Laurel and Kristin Yu, a talented married couple that is an integral part of the Valdosta Symphony Orchestra and Valdosta State University music department families.
The concert is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, Whitehead Auditorium, VSU Fine Arts Building, corner of Brookwood and Oak.
We sometimes take having a hometown symphony orchestra for granted.
The Symphony Guild is one group that does not take the VSO for granted. The Guild works diligently to support the orchestra.
The orchestra hosts a series of youth concerts introducing classical music and instruments to hundreds of area children and youth for free, participates in Tunes for Tots which gives small children a hands-on introduction to musical instruments, performs Tchaikovsky’s beloved score with the long-running community production of “The Nutcracker” each Christmas season, etc.
Its membership represents musicians who are VSU faculty and students, local musicians and professional musicians from the surrounding area.
The Valdosta Symphony has won the first-place honor of The American Prize in Orchestral Performance.
All under the leadership of Howard Hsu, VSO music director and conductor.
We’ve said it before. We say it again.
The Valdosta Symphony Orchestra is a blessing which most towns our size and many much larger cannot boast.
We sing its praises.
