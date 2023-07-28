South Georgia Medical Center has heart.
SGMC received the American Heart Association’s Resuscitation Gold Adult Get With The Guidelines award for its commitment to treating in-hospital cardiac arrest, ultimately helping to improve patient survival rates, hospital officials said.
It marks the ninth consecutive year that the hospital has received the award.
The American Heart Association recognized SGMC for sustained, high-level performance in quality of care.
The Get With the Guidelines-Resuscitation program was developed to help save the lives of patients who experience in-hospital cardiac arrests by following the most up-to-date research-based guidelines. This includes following protocols for patient safety, medical emergency team response, effective and timely resuscitation and post-resuscitation care.
“This recognition highlights the collective efforts of our exceptional health care professionals who are dedicated to delivering the best possible outcomes for our patients. It serves as a testament to our commitment to providing top-quality cardiac care and our continuous pursuit of excellence,” said Chad Nelms, SGMC administrative director of cardiology and critical care.
The Centers for Disease Control estimates that almost 800,000 Americans suffer a heart attack each year. Treatment guidelines include administering aspirin upon arrival and discharge, timely restoration of blood flow to the blocked artery, smoking cessation counseling and cardiac rehabilitation.
SGMC has the region’s only open-heart program, structural heart and valve center, and cardiac electrophysiology program. These programs have received recognition from the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association.
We congratulate SGMC for continued national recognition in cardiac care and in caring for the hearts of South Georgians.
