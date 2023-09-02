Hurricane Idalia has brought a different kind of Labor Day.
Normally, the Labor Day weekend editorial would be about how the holiday ushers in fall or how the holiday was established as a day off to honor working men and women.
In South Georgia, this year, Labor Day will be about work. It will be about labor. Not a day off for the people who actually do the work of getting a city and county back on its feet.
Look up and you will see utility workers in bucket trucks from our area and from numerous other states fixing fallen electrical lines.
You will hear chainsaws manned by workers clearing fallen trees, limbs and brush.
You will see people moving generators.
Emergency workers rescuing people, rerouting traffic, blocking dangerous roads.
Transportation workers fixing streets, traffic signals, erecting road blocks and posting detour routes.
Truckers and stockers reloading inventories of food, gas and other necessities desperately needed in our area.
So much work to do.
In the wake of Idalia, the lineman seems like the predominant symbol this Labor Day weekend.
Around the clock for the past few days and likely more days to come, linemen have been working the utility poles restoring electricity in the mornings, afternoons, evenings and the dead of night.
They work high overhead, dealing with shattered utility poles, tangled lines and the dangerous nature of electricity. They restore one neighborhood or one street at a time with power then they move onto the next and the next and the next ...
Yes, they are paid and we hope they are paid well but it doesn’t seem like enough.
People applaud great performances in music and in sports. We roar our approval. We give them standing ovations.
The linemen receive no such applause and don’t seek it. But they deserve it.
Anyone – anyone paying attention these past few days to all of the utility workers from here and from so many other states, who work their shifts then, in some cases, have to sleep in the cabs of their trucks – knows they more than deserve it.
But instead of applause, perhaps, we should simply say thank you, or offer them a meal, or a friendly wave, or at least let them pass as they drive from one site to the next, or give them a wide and safe berth while they work on power poles.
Or maybe when the lights come on and the air-conditioning returns, they can hear the relieved and joyous whoops, muted inside our homes. We certainly hope so.
If not, we say thank you to all of the hard-working people helping Valdosta and Lowndes County recover from Idalia this Labor Day weekend.
Thank you. You are appreciated more than you know.
