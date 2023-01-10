Health officials are warning the public to beware of the “tridemic.”
Health officials face a combination of three illnesses – a “tridemic” of COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus and influenza.
The warning comes as hospital numbers have been rising in recent weeks.
For the first time in months, South Georgia Medical Center recently restarted its daily reports of COVID-19 hospitalizations. The number of hospitalized coronavirus patients was at 29 late last week.
Dr. Brian Dawson, chief medical officer of SGMC, said the hospital has seen an increase of cases for COVID, flu and RSV.
For a populace weary of nearly three years of the COVID-19 pandemic, a tridemic warning is the last thing people want to hear.
But it is a warning people need to take seriously.
SGMC has also reminded people that the Smith Northview hospital off North Valdosta Road offers emergency services, with a 12-bed ER and 24/7 coverage from emergency medicine board-certified and residency-trained physicians, hospital representatives said in a statement.
Dr. Clark Connell, SGMC Emergency Department medical director, said last week this could not have come at a better time as hospitals across the state have seen a steady increase in patients.
To help avoid the need to go to the emergency room or be hospitalized, medical authorities offer what should be familiar advice.
Dawson and other health officials tout getting the flu vaccine – which has been a staple for entering the fall and winter months for many years.
Other preventive methods include regularly washing hands, staying home if sick, etc.
Good advice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.