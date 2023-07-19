To paraphrase Carol Burnett’s signature closing: Seems it just gets started and before you know it comes the time it has to say goodbye.
Peach State Summer Theatre concludes this week.
“The SpongeBob Musical” plays 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, “Mahalia: A Gospel Musical” plays 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, “Spamalot” plays 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20, “SpongeBob” plays 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 21, “Mahalia” plays 2 p.m. Saturday, July 22, and “Spamalot” plays 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 22, Sawyer Theatre, Valdosta State University Fine Arts Building, corner of Oak and Brookwood.
And that’s it.
The curtain comes down on another Peach State Summer Theatre season.
Traditionally, shows start selling out in the last week, so organizers urge reserving tickets now.
Valdosta State University is the umbrella organization for PSST!
VSU originally sponsored summer musical theatre on Jekyll Island for several years.
In the early 2000s, the company traded Jekyll for home, opening the summer musical theatre in Valdosta.
Combined with the Jekyll run, PSST! has provided 34 seasons of summer musicals.
Being home to the state’s official musical theatre is a boon for Valdosta. South Georgia is lucky to be home to PSST! And it’s good to see folks in Valdosta-Lowndes County, as well as visitors from other cities, taking advantage of a first-rate program here.
The Valdosta Daily Times has believed in the idea behind PSST! for more than a decade. We are proud to be the long-running corporate sponsor of Peach State Summer Theatre.
And here we are again, preparing to say farewell and offer another standing ovation to another great PSST! season.
More information: Call PSST! box office, (229) 259-7770; or visit www.valdosta.edu/psst.
