The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts hopes Valdosta residents remember there’s no place like home for the best in professional entertainment.
Tuesday, Nov. 15, the arts center hosts the nationally touring production of “60 Years of Rock & Roll,” the season opener of the center’s Presenter Series.
In coming months, Valdosta audiences will have the chance to see and hear “Legally Blonde: The Musical” and “Purple xPeRIeNCE,” a tribute to Prince, as part of the 2022-23 Presenter Series season.
The Presenter Series regularly brings a touch of Broadway to Mathis City Auditorium.
For decades, the arts center has scheduled the Presenter Series shows.
The shows have become long-standing traditions with some families having kept the same seats year after year through their season tickets.
Others discover a full season they would like to see each year.
Some may love to see one or two shows while having no interest in the other productions.
“Neil Berg’s 60 Years of Rock & Roll” is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Mathis City Auditorium.
The Turner Center describes the show: “From the progenitors of rock and roll in the 1940s, through the glory years of the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s, up until MTV in the early ‘80s, Berg’s (show) uses fascinating stories and groundbreaking music, with tributes to such important and iconic rock stars/groups/genres as Chuck Berry, Little Richard, Elvis Presley, Ray Charles, Buddy Holly, Bob Dylan, Frankie Valli, The Beatles, Beach Boys, Motown, Aretha Franklin, The Who, Janis Joplin, Woodstock, Simon & Garfunkel, Carole King, Led Zeppelin, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Billy Joel, Aerosmith, Linda Ronstadt, Bruce Springsteen, the Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, Disco, New Wave, Journey and others.”
Berg said the songs are performed by singers who have performed on Broadway and toured nationally.
We commend the arts center board and staff for its continued efforts in bring the Presenter Series to life each season.
The Valdosta Daily Times remains a proud sponsor of the Presenter Series.
More information: Visit the arts center at 527 N. Patterson St.; or the website, www.turnercenter.org; or call (229) 247-2787.
