The Greater Valdosta United Way Day of Caring will once again reveal that area nonprofits are ready to help people in need. But to do that, nonprofits need people to help them.
Dozens of people will likely volunteer their time to help the United Way nonprofit organizations with tasks such as inventory, painting, repairs, etc. While volunteers work, they will learn about the various missions of area nonprofits.
The Day of Caring is scheduled for 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21.
Nonprofits need our help – whether it’s donations of money, food or items; or volunteering time, services and muscle – in the best of times. But like everything else, nonprofits were strained to the max by COVID-19.
Some of the services the community has come to take for granted, that we point to as being a part of the best of us, faced hard times and hard choices during the pandemic. They still face hardships because of the pandemic.
Valdosta has always been known for its generosity.
From donating more food than even Atlanta in past food drives to raising tens of thousands of dollars within weeks to send World War II veterans to visit their monument in Washington, D.C., to donating tens of thousands of dollars annually to ensure no child goes without a Christmas toy through the Empty Stocking Fund, the people of Valdosta have come through for others.
And as the call goes out this week for Day of Caring, the people of Valdosta and Lowndes County will likely step up again.
The Day of Caring isn’t the only day when people can help area nonprofits.
People can show and share their caring each and everyday.
And nonprofits can use a hand everyday.
If you have a little or a lot, give what you can: a can of food or a palette of food; a dollar or a check for a thousand dollars; a helping hand or a day of volunteering.
Helping a worthy cause today, when you can, may ensure it’s there tomorrow, if you or a loved one needs it.
