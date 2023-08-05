If you go downtown Saturday, Aug. 5, you will see the ongoing work on the historic Lowndes County courthouse.
But you won’t find the 100 Black Men of Valdosta barbecue competition.
For years, the barbecue competition has raised thousands of dollars for scholarships.
And for years, 100 Black Men of Valdosta has held the tasty competition on the first Saturday of August along the sidewalks surrounding the courthouse.
This year, the competition is expected to raise more scholarship funds and it will be held the first Saturday of August.
But it won’t be downtown.
Instead, the 28th Annual Barbecue Cook-off Competition will be held at Drexel Park. The same park where the Azalea Festival is held along the 1400 block of North Patterson Street.
Vendors and cookers started setting up Friday. All participants can start 6 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5.
Attorney Nathaniel Haugabrook II, 100 Black Men of Valdosta chapter president, said in a statement last month, “Competing for the title of best chicken and ribs will start at noon. There will be drawings for a variety of prizes such as TV, gas cards, dinner for two, activities for the youth, music to entertain and food to satisfy the most finicky taste pallets.”
This is a “time for families to enjoy a day of fun in the sun,” he added.
Proceeds from the event benefit the 100’s scholarship/education program, which was established in 1995.
Each year, the organization awards four scholarships “to well-deserving seniors to help defray the soaring cost of enrolling in an institution of higher learning,” organizers said. “The 100 also provides financial assistance to those in need and tutoring for our youth.”
To date, the 100 has awarded more than $150,000 in scholarships and other assistance, organizers said.
The reason why the 100 changed locations this year is due to the ongoing renovations at the historic Lowndes County courthouse and its downtown campus.
A story on the front page of the weekend edition of The Valdosta Daily Times details the renovation and notes the work is expected to be finished this fall.
We encourage readers to spend Saturday visiting the 100 Black Men of Valdosta competition, sampling delicious barbecue at Drexel Park, then cruise downtown for a look at the ongoing work outside of the courthouse.
We hope to see the competition back at a restored courthouse, downtown, the first Saturday of next August.
