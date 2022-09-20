The world stood still Monday, paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.
Her majesty was revered worldwide for many reasons, not the least of which was her civility.
No one stood on the world stage longer or with more universal respect than Queen Elizabeth II.
While Britain is a constitutional monarchy with the power of the crown largely symbolic and ceremonial, the Queen still wielded enormous influence far beyond the borders of the United Kingdom. When she spoke, the world listened.
And when she spoke, she did so in the most dignified tones.
It is possible to have strong opinions, provide strong leadership and even be a strong personality and still have dignity.
Queen Elizabeth II set that example for 70 years.
When you think of her legacy, a woman who put service over self, a monarch, matriarch and arguably the most influential woman in the world, it illuminates the fact that the U.S. has never had a female president and that just now, with the current administration, has elected its first female vice president.
The most powerful men in the world have bowed to Queen Elizabeth.
As the world, and her kingdom, said final goodbyes in a state funeral unprecedented in history, kings, princes and presidents gathered in London, humbled by the pomp and circumstance of royalty.
When both friend and foe of Great Britain speak of Queen Elizabeth, they show utmost respect and never animus toward her personally.
The respect she is shown transcends political ideology or party.
It can be easily argued she was shown such respect because she was regal, because of the position she held, that is, simply because of the crown.
That, however, would not paint a full picture or be entirely true.
Respect most generally is earned.
Earning respect, far more often than not, comes from being respectful.
In interview after interview with women and men, young and old, both people of means and those described as commoners, the one thing heard most often about how Elizabeth treated people is that she made everyone feel important.
That quality may be her greatest legacy.
Treating others — in her case that would have even meant treating her subjects — with such dignity and respect is rare in a time marked by hatred, contempt and disrespectful behavior.
The truest measure of a person is not how they treat friends, allies, compatriots and fellow partisans but rather how that person treats rivals, opponents or enemies.
There is a lot we can learn from what King Charles III called “a life well-lived” but how to treat others may be the single most important thing that any of us can learn in this moment.
Long live the influence of the Queen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.