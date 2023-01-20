John LaHood’s appointment as chairman of the House Governmental Affairs Committee should be good for South Georgia.
The Valdosta Republican was first elected to the state House of Representatives in 2018.
LaHood has served on several committees, including Health & Human Services, Human Relations & Aging, Game, Fish & Parks and Information and Audits.
He is the owner and president of Fellowship Senior Living in South Georgia.
He has been a member of Leadership Georgia (Class of 2015), Georgia Senior Living Association, a past president of Assisted Living Association of Georgia, Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce, Valdosta Rotary Club and the Boys & Girls Club.
The House Governmental Affairs Committee is powerful.
Its chairman has a highly influential position in the General Assembly.
The committee oversees legislation concerning the operations and management of state, county and municipal government.
It has jurisdiction over state election law.
As the House District 175 representative in the General Assembly, LaHood represents Brooks County and portions of Lowndes County.
While he will represent the entire state as chairman of the House Governmental Affairs Committee, his position should have a positive impact on South Georgia.
For several years, the South Georgia legislative delegation was an influential group under the Gold Dome in Atlanta. A few years ago, when several of the long-standing members in the House and state Senate stepped away from elected office, The Valdosta Daily Times predicted it would take time to rebuild its influence.
It would appear that time has arrived.
We believe that means good things for South Georgia and the rest of the state.
We congratulate John LaHood on his new appointment as chairman.
