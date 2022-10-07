The Winnersville Classic is the only football game where folks from Valdosta and Lowndes County should pick a side.
The annual contest of Valdosta High Wildcats vs. the Lowndes High Vikings is the stuff of rivalry legend.
The Winnersville Classic returns Friday night, Oct. 7.
Both schools have rich traditions of championship seasons, both have history and lore, both represent the hopes and aspirations of two individual school systems located within one area.
And the football field, for this one evening, is where the rivalry should be, and where it should stay when the game ends ... at least until the Winnersville Classic next year.
Why?
Valdosta High and Lowndes High may represent two separate school systems but the students represent one community.
There is nothing wrong with favoring one or the other, especially this week as they face off in the annual rivalry.
For the rest of the season, we should cheer the success of both teams as, hopefully, the community wishes for the success of students in both school systems.
Unlike competing with schools from other counties and other regions, outside of the rivalry of the Winnersville Classic, carrying out Valdosta and Lowndes County rivalries at any other time or any other venue is only competing against ourselves.
And no one can win for long in that kind of environment, not even in Winnersville.
