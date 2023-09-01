Patience.
Recovery from Hurricane Idalia is going to take time.
It’s going to require patience.
Patience waiting for power, water, phones, wifi to return.
Patience waiting for traffic lights to work again and roads to be cleared.
Patience getting businesses up and running.
Patience waiting in line for food, gas and other essentials.
Patience getting downed trees removed from properties.
Patience repairing damaged homes and replacing destroyed vehicles.
Patience waiting for insurance claims to clear.
Patience with all of these things.
Patience with one another.
Seeing the long lines for food and gas and the frenzied tangle of downed power lines is frustrating.
Seeing homes damaged by wind, water and trees hurts.
Hearing of loss of life and injuries is heartbreaking.
But experiencing people taking turns at intersections without the benefit of traffic lights or a police officer is inspirational.
Seeing the response from emergency workers, police and firefighters is uplifting.
Seeing people ask about their neighbors and lending a hand with downed limbs and trees is heartwarming.
We cannot control an event such as Hurricane Idalia. We can hope for the best and pray to God to spare us.
Still, we cannot control its outcome.
We can, however, control how we respond.
We can choose to help our neighbor.
We can choose to put others before ourselves.
We can choose to remain calm, to be helpful, to be compassionate.
We can choose these things.
We can overcome anger and frustration, if we choose to act in positive ways.
Recovery takes time. Reactions are immediate.
In these days following Idalia, choose patience.
