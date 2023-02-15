Guns kill people.
People kill people.
Both things can be — and are — true at the same time.
People kill people with guns.
Both the gun and the gunman killed three people and wounded five more Monday at Michigan State University.
How many wake up calls do we have to have before we wake up?
The nightmare of mass shootings is not going away and doing nothing just cannot be an option.
Americans support gun control.
Americans support the Second Amendment.
Both things can be — and are — true at the same time.
A poll by the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research last year following a string of shootings showed 71% of Americans believe gun laws should be stricter, including about half of Republicans, the vast majority of Democrats and a majority of those in gun-owning households, AP reported.
People suffering from mental and emotional health issues have no business owning any type of firearm.
People with a history of family violence or threatening others have no business owning weapons of any kind.
No one needs a high-magazine, high-powered, military-style, assault-type weapon unless they are on the battlefield.
No serious person, including Democrats, is proffering legislation to take away hunting rifles, shotguns or even standard pistols.
No serious person is suggesting a police force breaking down the doors of homeowners and seizing all of the firearms in the house.
No serious person is advocating for abolishing the Second Amendment.
What serious lawmakers do advocate, and what most Americans believe in, is limiting access to high-risk individuals and to weapons capable of mass destruction and loss of life.
Who knows if a gridlocked federal government can get anything done on gun control, but state lawmakers can — and should — stop the trend of loosening gun laws and begin putting common sense guardrails in place.
Guns do not belong in the hands of unstable individuals and certainly do not belong on school campuses.
Red flag laws and comprehensive, mandatory background checks with no loopholes are absolute musts.
This is not a Second Amendment issue, a Republican or Democrat issue, but rather simply an issue of the safety and well being of the public, especially children and students.
Lawmakers should stop pandering to a vocal minority and listen to the will of the people, a majority of whom support additional gun controls.
