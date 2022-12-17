At a time when most folks are reading the story of a young family turned away from an inn, a story in which a baby is born in a humble manger, many of us would like to think we would have given that family a safe place to stay, a comfortable place to rest, a crib for that small child.
Valdosta, after all, is a generous town.
Lowndes County is a compassionate area.
South Georgia is filled with the grace of the giving spirit.
For decades, area folks have given to the newspaper’s Empty Stocking Fund to provide toys for the area’s needy youngsters and people continue to give this year.
But with about a week until Christmas, the Empty Stocking Fund has hundreds of children to help.
For the past few years, it has raised about $40,000 annually.
For decades, The Valdosta Daily Times, the Salvation Army and Guardian Bank have raised money for the fund to ensure no local child awakes to an empty stocking Christmas morning.
For children, toys are part of Christmas magic. The Empty Stocking Fund strives to keep that magic alive.
It is essential the Empty Stocking Fund reach its goal of ensuring hundreds of South Georgia children receive toys for Christmas.
At this time of year, many wonder, would we have given that young, Biblical couple a place to stay?
If they knocked, would we have opened our doors?
We may never know the answer to that specific question but giving to the Empty Stocking Fund shows the wisdom of the Magi bearing gifts for a small child.
To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:
Empty Stocking Fund
c/o Margie Blanton
Guardian Bank
P.O. Box 3400
Valdosta, Ga. 31604
Or deliver donations to The Valdosta Daily Times offices at 201 N. Troup St.
