We like the idea promoted by Lowndes County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter.
“This property is going to be a huge asset for Downtown Valdosta. We talk about this a lot. Everything that you look at from the construction on the historical courthouse, all the work that the Turner Center for the Arts is doing, all of their assets over there. This park, Unity Park, if you could just envision there will be a point in time that all of this will be connected ...,” Slaughter said this past week.
He was speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony for a new interactive park in Downtown Valdosta.
And the chairman is right.
There’s a lot happening downtown. The renovation work at the historical Lowndes County Courthouse continues. The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts continues development plans for its entire block. Unity Park across from Valdosta City Hall is a beautiful space, recently opened with plenty of potential.
And now the new interactive park on the former Griner property, a lot at the corner of Webster and North Ashley streets, a $2,542,586 construction project.
Rachel Thrasher, county community development director, said the new park will be a “multifunctional event space” that improves parking, upgrades area aesthetics, propagates green space and increases security for the Lowndes County Judicial and Administrative Complex. The interactive portion would bring the community together through social media, which can tie into the county’s social media campaign GOLOCO – Go Lowndes County.
The project has a tentative completion date of this June.
Given it is a county project, Slaughter could have focused solely on the park. Instead, he envisions the park as a piece in a larger puzzle to create a stronger Downtown Valdosta experience for South Georgia residents.
City and county leaders should look at ways to better connect these gems, as well as the already established and historic portions of downtown, in terms of infrastructure and marketing.
Downtown Valdosta was once known as “the Jewel of South Georgia.” That potential is there once again.
