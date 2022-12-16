It is great to see the busy parking lots at stores all across Lowndes County and South Georgia as people do their last-minute Christmas shopping.
Retailers have needed this end of year boost and it builds some economic energy going into the new year.
Shopping locally, as we have said many times, has many benefits keeping dollars at home, supporting local business and it can also help consumers avoid a lot of headache and heartache.
Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr has issued warnings about new, sophisticated scams this holiday season. Here are some of the tips he offered:
— Only make purchases through reputable companies. You can check out a company’s reputation through the Better Business Bureau at bbb.org. You can also read consumer reviews by searching online for the company name, along with the word “complaint,” “review” or “scam.”
— Beware of phony retail websites. Scammers create fake websites that may look very similar to that of a legitimate online retailer. Check the website name very closely. Spelling or grammatical errors may tip you off to a bogus website. Avoid navigating to a website through a link in an ad, text or unsolicited email.
— If possible, use credit cards when making purchases. Credit cards offer greater protections against fraud than cash, checks or debit cards.
— Beware of package delivery scams. Scammers have been sending texts and emails that purport to come from the U.S. Postal Service, UPS or FedEx saying that you missed a delivery or there is an update about your package. These imposters are trying to steal your money or sensitive data by prompting you to provide personal or payment information. In some cases, the links or attachments in these messages will download malware onto your device.
— Watch out for fake order confirmations. Scammers may impersonate well-known retailers, such as Amazon, Walmart, Target or Costco, by sending a text message or email confirming a recent purchase you supposedly made totaling several thousand dollars. The message contains a link or phone number to call in order to cancel the order and get a refund. But if you follow the instructions, you will end up giving your money or account credentials to a scammer.
— Guard against thieves who may steal packages off your doorstep. Track packages so you know when they arrive, have packages shipped to your work address instead of your home, or ask a neighbor to pick up packages for you if you’ll be out of town.
— Beware of malicious links. Be very wary about clicking on links to advertisements for holiday deals, e-greeting cards, notifications about package delivery problems or warnings about compromised accounts. These may be from scammers who are hoping you will divulge personal or financial information or who are trying to get you to download malware onto your computer.
And, of course, we said shopping locally with retailers you know and trust provides the best protection and benefits of all.
