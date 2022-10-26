T here’s been nothing slow about early voting this election season.
During the first week and iento the second week of early voting, more than 9,000 registered Lowndes County voters have cast ballots. By the time this editorial is published, the number will likely be more than 10,000.
Statewide, about 900,000 registered voters had cast ballots by early this week. That could already be at 1 million Georgians participating in early voting by Wednesday morning.
Apparently, early voting works in Lowndes County and in Georgia, at least in this election.
In the past, some early voting numbers have been dismal, with the number of local voters in the low double digits each day.
This election, Lowndes is clocking an average of more than 1,000 voters each weekday, with hundreds voting during the Saturday and Sunday sessions.
Anyone who claims early voting doesn’t work, or isn’t fair, or that early voting should be shortened or that voting should be curtailed for Election Day only should look at those numbers again.
Apparently, hundreds of thousands of Georgians disagree.
They want to vote and they want to vote early.
Early voting is convenient, lines are not long and you can do it at various times through the day during the three weeks that have been set aside for early voting.
Candidates are running for various city and county posts in Lowndes County. Statewide, voters are choosing a governor, a senator and many other Georgia leaders. Many local candidates face no opposition this election cycle, while a few do.
Voting is a right and a privilege.
Be informed. Make wise decisions based on ideologies, past performance, platforms and matters of principle, rather than on personality, popularity or party alone.
Then, go vote.
Early voting runs Oct. 17 through Nov. 4 and will run 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and includes 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, and noon-5 p.m. Sundays. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
The Lowndes County Board of Elections is located at 2808 N. Oak St.
