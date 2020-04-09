COVID-19 has not ended the need for blood donations.
With the cancellation of blood drives and people sheltering in place, the need for blood donations is greater than ever, according to agencies that take blood donations.
“A sharp decline in donations is already being felt due to concerns about the virus,” according to a statement on the LifeSouth website. “Although individuals are not at risk of contracting the coronavirus through the blood donation process, LifeSouth is taking every precaution to minimize the risk to donors. Blood donations are needed every day, and anyone who is in good health is encouraged to give.”
The American Red Cross urges people to make and keep appointments to give blood.
“During this uncertain time, the Red Cross continues to encourage healthy individuals to schedule and keep donation appointments in the weeks ahead to ensure a stable supply throughout this pandemic,” according to the Red Cross.
“Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions have been implemented to ensure the health of Red Cross donors, employees and volunteers.”
In addition to concerns regarding hospital beds and ventilators, blood-collection agencies say the stability of the blood supply is also of paramount importance.
“Respiratory viruses like COVID-19 are not known to be transmitted by blood transfusion and no cases of transfusion transmitted coronaviruses have been reported,” said Dr. Chris Lough, vice president of medical services for LifeSouth. “The most significant risk to the blood supply posed by COVID-19 is a lack of availability due to a decrease in donations.”
Blood donation is essential to ensuring the health of our communities, according to the Red Cross.
“The need for blood is constant, and volunteer donors are the only source of blood for those in need. With no known end date in this fight against coronavirus, the Red Cross needs the help of donors and blood drive hosts to maintain a sufficient blood supply for weeks to come.”
More information on the Red Cross, visit RedCrossBlood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
More information on LifeSouth, visit lifesouth.org or call (888) 795-2707.
