The arts are back.
In big ways.
The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts opened a new series of exhibits earlier this week.
A new exhibit also opened at the Dedo Maranville Fine Arts Gallery at Valdosta State University this week.
Valdosta State University Theatre & Dance opened its season last weekend with the play “Proof.”
Gingerbread Players of Theatre Guild Valdosta opens “The Story of Hansel & Gretel,” a musical for all ages, this weekend.
Valdosta Symphony Orchestra opens its season this weekend by returning to a concert interrupted eight years ago by a power outage.
And all of these shows, exhibits and concerts are just the beginning of a full 2022-23 arts season.
People wishing to experience the arts will find more plays, more musicals, more revues, more art exhibits, more concerts in the weeks and months to come.
It’s hard to believe some folks still argue there’s nothing to do in Valdosta-Lowndes County.
Area art organizations prove the naysayers wrong. There’s more than enough to do.
Some of the shows cost money while others are free and open to the public.
Some people are surprised each year to discover more than one show, concert or exhibit they want to see in the weeks and months to come.
Area arts organizations and their scheduled seasons not only deserve our attention, but if past experiences hold true, they deserve our applause, too.
