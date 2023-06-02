We still do not know all the details surrounding the motorist whose car went airborne after running into a rollback tow truck along U.S. 84.
We do know as bad as it was, it could have been far worse.
And, it was also a dangerous situation that could have been completely avoided.
According to the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety the Georgia Move Over Law requires drivers to move-over one lane when possible if an emergency vehicle with flashing lights is parked on the shoulder of the highway.
And if traffic is too heavy to move over safely, the law requires drivers to slow down below the posted speed limit instead and to be prepared to stop.
In this case, that didn’t happen.
Two people were injured when the car, captured on video, went airborne over the tow truck.
The Georgia Highway Patrol said the rollback was parked in the left lane of U.S. 84 with its lights flashing while responders were clearing the scene of a previous wreck.
The video shows the car striking the truck going up the ramp, vaulting over the tow truck and authorities said it went about 120 feet before hitting another car on its way down.
The driver — who authorities described as a 21-year-old Tallahassee, Fla., woman — was seriously injured and taken to South Georgia Medical Center. A passenger in her car received minor injuries.
A Lowndes County deputy was hit by flying debris but was not seriously hurt, Sheriff Ashley Paulk said.
The sheriff told The Valdosta Daily Times the accident caught on one of his deputy’s body cameras has resulted in telephone calls from around the world asking for the video.
While we understand the interest, people making light of this situation is unfortunate. This could have easily resulted in the loss of life for the driver, passenger, people in other vehicles and emergency workers.
We have way too many serious accidents on our roadways. Motorists must slow down, pay attention, avoid hazards and when you see an emergency response in front of you, safely move over or be prepared to stop.
