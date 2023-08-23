Dr. Guillermo “Willy” Saurina has been a physician in Valdosta for 23 years. He has served this community in his professional capacity with the utmost of devotion to his patients and to the hospitals he served.
He is retired now, as of February 2023. He will be sorely missed by many in this community.
Dr. Saurina graduated from the University of Pedro Henriques Urena in the Dominican Republic in 1986. He continued to educate himself by completing a residency at SUNY Health Science Center in New York in internal medicine in 1992, then a fellowship in nephrology at Massachusetts General in 1994, followed by a fellowship in infectious disease at SUNY in 1996, then he obtained a master’s in epidemiology at Harvard in 1999.
Dr. Saurina has over 28 publications from research papers, to abstracts to chapters in medical school books. He performed in professorships in both infectious disease and internal medicine and was a research fellow at Harvard. He speaks English and Spanish and provided a much needed service to the Hispanic community here in Valdosta.
His excellent qualifications and education brought him to Valdosta in 2000. He has been in private practice and worked at the local hospitals ever since.
He was a fixture on Ashley Street until he retired in February this year. He spent 41 years of his life educating himself and to providing top quality medical care and infectious disease care to our community.
He was voted by his peers at SGMC the “Doctors Doctor” award in 2012.
He has worked tirelessly to heal people and improve their quality of life, all the while, raising his two sons, obtaining his third degree black belt in taekwondo, mastering his chess game, learning Korean and mastering scuba diving.
We wish him a cheerful and relaxing retirement filled with adventure.
Dr. Tiffany Delice, M.D., Valdosta
