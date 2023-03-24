Praise to SGMC cardiology unit
South Georgia Medical Center’s Cardiology Unit deserves accolades for treating cardiology patients.
Cardiac physicians Shoptaw, Hanna and Seibolt have performed surgery and subsequent treatments on me after a recent heart attack. Their professional services have been excellent and all their staff have been attentive and helpful.
I think it’s important for our community to rest assured we have a facility and staff of this caliber for cardiac care. I’m also grateful to SGMC for assembling an excellent cardiac unit.
Timothy Davis, Lake Park
