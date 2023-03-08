Did you feel it? The breeze that everyone just felt is from the collective exhaling of White America now that February, Black History Month is over.
Now we can stop pretending that Black Americans or their existence matters.
I am amazed and disappointed but not surprised by the disdained vitriol that mainstream America has when it comes to Black History, especially here in the South. I was born and raised in the South, South Carolina. Every ounce of education that I have obtained, by the grace of God, with exception of one college degree, was in a state that was actively flying the Confederate flag the day I graduated.
Of the 20 years that I served in the United States Air Force, 11 years were at Southern duty stations. I am painfully aware of Southern culture and mores.
As a Christian, I understand the power of the truth. There are many who still resist the truth today just as those in John 8:32 when Jesus said, “And ye shall know the truth, and truth shall make you free.”
Change for many of us doesn’t come easy, especially when knowing the truth changes our perspective and forces us to confront many of the errors, lies and misconceptions that we have built our lives around.
Black History, my history, our history, is the only history that makes America nervous. Every other culture’s history is celebrated without reservation but when the calendar turns to February White America’s collective guards go up.
My question is why? As I have stated in the past, history is immutable. We as a nation cannot correct that which we are unwilling to confront.
Black existence in America goes back to 1619. That is a documented fact. Slavery was a brutal institution that lasted 246 years, that is a fact.
It was Black labor that built America. That is a disputed fact, now try to ferret out what you will and after you are finished digging what is left is the fact that Black labor, unpaid labor, was crucial in the growth of America. It was not the unpaid labor of white labor that made “Cotton King.” That is a fact, a well-documented one.
Many who read this may not like or even understand why I would write such an article? I am not angry or mad, but I am concerned about the division in our country. Our politics, our governments and unfortunately our churches are divided.
Again, Jesus stated in John 4:24: “God is a Spirit: and they that worship him must worship him in spirit and in truth.” Truth originates from only one place and that is from God and His Word. The question that we must ask ourselves is, “Will God accept my worship?” Whatever we build without building on His truth will ultimately fail.
The Psalmist penned in Psalm 127:1: “Except the Lord build the house, they labour in valid that build it: except the Lord keep the city, the watchman waketh but in vain.
Ignoring the facts and continuing therein only leads to failure. We have a great nation and for it to remain great, not Make America Great Again great, we must not only acknowledge that Black existence in America has been a stony and thorny one and vow to take responsibility and if that responsibility calls for reparations, then so be it.
The precedence for reparations has already been established.
More to come. God Bless America.
Eric L. Cureton, senior minister, River Street Church of Christ, resides in Hahira.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.