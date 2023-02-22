In the current legislative session, Reps. John LaHood and John Corbett have sponsored a bill (HB 206) to allow cities and counties to create unelected “Authorities” to spend tax money to pay the costs of Green Energy improvements for privately owned commercial property.
The recent trillion-dollar spending bills passed by Democrats in Washington, without a single Republican vote, would be the source of the grant money.
Just two of those federal bills added 10% to the national debt, fueled inflation and burdens future generations with massive unsustainable debt.
wwThe Green New Deal is just a transfer of wealth.
It is the government picking winners and losers by taking taxes from hardworking Americans to spend on insider deals.
During World War II, it was called fascism when government colluded with private business; today, it’s called public/private partnerships.
It is the power of government to tax and transfer wealth to private businessmen. We pay and they profit.
If passed into law, it would require dedicated local government staff time and may require high legal and administrative setup obligations. That is the last thing we need in these inflationary times.
Most people want smaller, less intrusive government and lower taxes.
Ask LaHood and Corbett to withdraw HB 206.
Diane Cox, Valdosta
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.