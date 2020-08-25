ZACHARY: Words, values, morality matter

Compassion.
Dignity.
Respect.
Empathy.
Kindness.
Humility.
Fairness.
Goodness.
Gentleness.
Generosity.
Integrity.
Honesty.
Words matter.
More importantly, character make a difference.
Human decency matters.
Values, ethics, standards and morality are all consequential.
A return to traditional American values should, at the very least, include these things.
These ideals, these values, these tenets of faith — these words — are not partisan or political.
These principles transcend political party or ideology and go directly to our humanity.
Our standard bearers, the people we look up to and admire, the people we follow and respect should, at the very least, exemplify the core beliefs that shape our values.
Our ethics, morals, values and faith should shape our politics.
Our politics should not shape our values.
It is reasonable for us all to expect our leaders to be good people, caring people, decent people who we can look up to, admire and emulate.
Character still matters, or at least it should.
The content of our character is heard in the words we speak and seen in the things we do.
Our character can be measured by the way we speak to others and the way we treat our fellow man.
The worst among us treat their own friends, allies and supporters well.
But our truest character is seen in the way we speak to, speak about and treat our detractors, enemies or the people who disagree with us.
Our humanity is revealed in the way we treat the stranger who sojourns among us, the disadvantaged, the weak and the most vulnerable.
It is common to show decency to people who look like us, talk like us, think like us, dress like us, but the larger question is how do we treat people who do not look like us, talk like us or think like us.
Oddly — and inexplicably —most people agree with all the things written here until it comes to politics.
How can we separate our politics from our values?
Something is most assuredly wrong with society when vile words and vile behavior no longer shock us.
Words are consequential.
Character must count for something.
Decency is surely still important.
Or, is it?
CNHI Deputy National Editor Jim Zachary is the editor of The Valdosta Daily Times and The Tifton Gazette. He is the president of the Georgia First Amendment Foundation.
