I run.
I have been a runner for years.
Not once have I ever been afraid while running.
I ran in my teens.
I ran in my 20s.
I ran in my 30s.
I ran in my 40s and well, let's just say I ran in my 40s and beyond.
Running has always been peaceful.
It is a respite at the end of a long day or a great way to begin the day full of energy, ready to take on the world.
So, I run early in the morning, in the middle of the day, in the early evening hours or even late at night, whenever I can work it into my crazy schedule.
I run for fitness.
I run for health.
I run for relaxation.
I run for sanity. I never run away from anything or feel the need to.
I run short distances.
I run long distances.
I run distances in between.
There was a time when I ran fast, very fast.
Now I run slow, sometimes very slow — but I run.
But I never, not once, felt like I had to run faster because I was afraid.
Mostly I run alone.
There was a time I had a running partner but not in many years, and now it may very well be that being alone — just me, my New Balance and the rhythm of my feet pounding the asphalt — is the thing I find the most intoxicating about a solitary run.
Running alone, no matter where I have been, I have never been afraid.
Sometimes I run wearing long, baggy black shorts, a black running shirt and a black hat and no one seems to notice, or care.
In the '70s I ran wearing shorts that were way too short and socks that were way too long, and no one seemed to notice or care.
I have gone for runs in the mountains and by the sea, on the road and around a track.
Most of all, I like to run in parks and neighborhoods.
I have gone for runs in nice, upscale, gated neighborhoods and when I did, I never felt afraid.
I have gone for runs in poor, even blighted, neighborhoods and have never once felt afraid.
Yes, I have run in fancy, predominately white neighborhoods and have not been afraid.
Yes, I have run in not nearly as fancy predominately black neighborhoods and never, not once, felt afraid.
I have never worried about being stalked.
I have never worried about someone following me.
I have never worried about being attacked or assaulted in any way.
I have never worried about someone up ahead in a white truck waiting on me with a gun.
So why, after years and years of running — mostly alone — in remote state parks or on crowded city streets, have I never been afraid?
Why have I never worried?
I promise you, it is not because I am tough.
Nor is it because I am stupid or naive.
It is really pretty simple.
First, I have never gone on a run as a woman.
Second, I have never been caught running while black.
I run.
I am not afraid.
But then again, I always run white.
