I run.

I have been a runner for years.

Not once have I ever been afraid while running. 

I ran in my teens.

I ran in my 20s. 

I ran in my 30s.

I ran in my 40s and well, let's just say I ran in my 40s and beyond.

Running has always been peaceful. 

It is a respite at the end of a long day or a great way to begin the day full of energy, ready to take on the world. 

So, I run early in the morning, in the middle of the day, in the early evening hours or even late at night, whenever I can work it into my crazy schedule. 

I run for fitness.

I run for health. 

I run for relaxation. 

I run for sanity. I never run away from anything or feel the need to.

I run short distances.

I run long distances. 

I run distances in between. 

There was a time when I ran fast, very fast. 

Now I run slow, sometimes very slow — but I run. 

But I never, not once, felt like I had to run faster because I was afraid. 

Mostly I run alone. 

There was a time I had a running partner but not in many years, and now it may very well be that being alone — just me, my New Balance and the rhythm of my feet pounding the asphalt — is the thing I find the most intoxicating about a solitary run. 

Running alone, no matter where I have been, I have never been afraid. 

Sometimes I run wearing long, baggy black shorts, a black running shirt and a black hat and no one seems to notice, or care. 

In the '70s I ran wearing shorts that were way too short and socks that were way too long, and no one seemed to notice or care. 

I have gone for runs in the mountains and by the sea, on the road and around a track. 

Most of all, I like to run in parks and neighborhoods. 

I have gone for runs in nice, upscale, gated neighborhoods and when I did, I never felt afraid. 

I have gone for runs in poor, even blighted, neighborhoods and have never once felt afraid. 

Yes, I have run in fancy, predominately white neighborhoods and have not been afraid. 

Yes, I have run in not nearly as fancy predominately black neighborhoods and never, not once, felt afraid. 

I have never worried about being stalked. 

I have never worried about someone following me. 

I have never worried about being attacked or assaulted in any way. 

I have never worried about someone up ahead in a white truck waiting on me with a gun. 

So why, after years and years of running — mostly alone — in remote state parks or on crowded city streets, have I never been afraid? 

Why have I never worried?

I promise you, it is not because I am tough. 

Nor is it because I am stupid or naive. 

It is really pretty simple. 

First, I have never gone on a run as a woman. 

Second, I have never been caught running while black. 

I run.

I am not afraid. 

But then again, I always run white.

