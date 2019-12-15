Democrat and Republican have become vile words.
To Republicans, Democrats are evil, bent on destroying traditional values and may very well be the Deep State.
To Democrats, Republicans are insensitive to the plight of those less fortunate, narrow minded and may very well be a safe haven for bigotries and hatred.
The chasm between the two parties grows wider and wider.
It is no longer just about a difference of ideology.
It is social, cultural and — above all else — personal.
It affects families, holiday gatherings and even relationships in churches, civic organizations and nearly all stations of life.
We no longer just disagree, we vilify.
It seems like the meanness, contempt and ugliness are new.
It is really not all that new, after all.
The sharp differences between Alexander Hamilton's Federalists and Thomas Jefferson's Democratic-Republicans were, at times, bitter, even violent.
It is likely that we romanticize the founders and erroneously conclude their discourse was always elevated and their decorum statesmanlike.
It was not.
Still, there is no excuse for our great divide. We should learn from our history, not merely be doomed to repeat it.
We are the beneficiaries of the Jeffersonians and because of their stark opposition to the Federalists, we are more free, more democratic, than we otherwise would have been.
However, were it not for the Federalists, we might not have a U.S. Constitution and a strong executive branch of government.
Still, if the Federalists had consistently prevailed legislatively, or in the court of public opinion, the new country might well have been far more of a monarchy than a constitutional republic.
Though he had been dispatched to France, Jefferson, in continual correspondence with James Madison during the Constitutional Convention of 1787, insisted on a Bill of Rights to guarantee fundamental freedoms that now we identify as being basic American liberties.
Jefferson had actually drafted a bill in Virginia as early as 1779 that mostly likely was the blueprint for the First Amendment.
Jefferson's bill before the Virginia General Assembly was not passed until 1786, but the bill that became known as the Virginia Statute for Religious Freedom, blocked the establishment of a state religion and guaranteed the freedom of religious expression.
The Jefferson Doctrine, reflected in his early writing, A Summary View, and later in the Declaration of Independence, was largely that all people have natural rights which must not be circumvented by any government.
To be Jeffersonian — a Democratic-Republican — meant a basic belief in the rights of the individual, in the protection of core individual liberties, including the freedom of expression and a belief that government only has the power given to it by the people.
Jeffersonians feared an aristocratic, wealthy class of privilege that would lord over the rest of us.
In so many ways, we have become what they most feared.
Still, our Constitution prevails, the Bill of Rights remains intact, and we are all guaranteed the freedom of religion, the freedom of speech, the freedom of the press, the freedom to petition the government, the freedom to assemble and protest and the freedom of information, thanks to Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, the Democratic-Republicans and the Jeffersonians that followed them.
Patriots must continue to protect those freedoms but must also exercise them.
In so many ways, it is the exercise of those freedoms that protect them the most and make us uniquely American.
