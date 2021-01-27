ZACHARY: Welcome to Valdosta, Lowndes County, South Georgia

Welcome to town, Christie Moore.
Moore is the new Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce president. She brings great energy and enthusiasm along with fresh and vibrant ideas for our business community.
She moved here from north Georgia and this week community members welcomed her in a reception at the chamber.
Welcoming her to town and getting to know one another during a telephone call was a stark reminder about all our community has to offer and all the things that make this such a great place to live, work and play.
Sometimes, as we go about our daily lives and most certainly now as we cope with COVID and are not able to get out and about and do all the things we’d like to be doing, we forget how vibrant and exciting our community can be.
Think about all our community has to offer.
Yes, it is about football, but that’s certainly not all.
From the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts, the Presenter Series, Valdosta State University theater and arts departments, community theater, of course championship-level sports, a top-notch symphony orchestra, Wild Adventures Theme Park and great restaurants and venues, Valdosta is an oasis.
Sometimes we take for granted the things we are accustomed to.
Our community is accustomed to major theatrical productions coming to Valdosta.
Our community is accustomed to fine arts shows, and a gallery that features quality works of art accessible to anyone.
With Valdosta State University, along with Valdosta and Lowndes high schools, our community is accustomed to amazing student productions and concerts that rival professional performances anywhere.
With Wild Adventures Theme Park, our community is accustomed to major musical concerts featuring headliners that would be expected in major markets at high-profile venues.
And then, there is the Valdosta Symphony Orchestra. A town in the Deep South, the size of Valdosta and Lowndes County with a symphony orchestra is unbelievable.
There is so much more that could be mentioned while welcoming a newcomer to town, it conjures up some of the things we might easily take for granted.
All these things point to a quality of life that is quite unexpected in a town the size of Valdosta. Very few cities the size of our town could boast these kinds of events and cultural offerings.
After having lived here for a few years, people in other places sometimes ask, “What do you love about Valdosta?” That’s the wrong question. What’s not to love?
Our town has a vibrant arts community, quality entertainment, fine restaurants, nice parks, a great public university, great churches, libraries, coffee houses, plenty of places to shop, nice warm weather, wonderful people with a Southern state of mind, and as if all that is not enough, there is the occasional football game.
Welcome to Valdosta, Lowndes County and South Georgia.
