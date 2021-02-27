ZACHARY: Vaccines to teachers makes sense

Gov. Brian Kemp was right to expand vaccine access to Georgia teachers.
Schools need to be open, everyone agrees.
Teachers and students also need to be safe and healthy.
Kemp announced he is expanding the list of eligible individuals who can start receiving COVID-19 vaccines.
Along with teachers, school staff, adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, their caregivers and parents of children with complex medical conditions will be eligible. This move will likely mean another million or so Georgia residents can get in line for a vaccination.
The supply of vaccines is still not meeting the demand in Georgia or across the nation but every day it seems the supply chain is improving.
While it can be frustrating for those who are not yet eligible, it does make sense to take care of the most vulnerable first.
Virtual learning has served its purpose but it has certainly presented its challenges with many students lagging far behind where they should be in academic achievement. This move to expand the vaccine program to teachers just seems like the right thing at the right time both for public health and for public education.
With the possibility of a third vaccine being distributed in coming days, it is hopeful that everyone will be eligible in coming weeks.
Of course, vaccine access and eligibility are only part of the equation.
Vaccine hesitancy is still an issue.
As more and more people are vaccinated, cases of COVID-19 are declining, hospitalizations are down and most importantly the number of deaths are decreasing.
More than a million people in Georgia have been vaccinated. Millions more must be vaccinated if we are ever going to see any semblance of normalcy.
The number of no-maskers who are indignant and simply refuse to wear a protective face covering in total disregard for the safety of their fellowman is concerning, and you cannot help but wonder if those same people who seem to think that COVID-19 is no different than the flu will also refuse to be vaccinated.
If a large enough percentage of people refuse vaccination, it could mean that we will not achieve the level of community immunity needed to bring us back to that sense of normalcy.
What can you say to people who still deny the magnitude of this horrific pandemic?
Perhaps there is nothing you can say.
In fact, if these words don't work it is likely that nothing else will: Five hundred thousand.
Jim Zachary is the editor of The Valdosta Daily Times, CNHI's director of newsroom training and development and president-emeritus of the Georgia First Amendment Foundation.
